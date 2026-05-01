WVU Health System recruits regional leader for physician network growth

West Virginia University Health System named a St. Clair Health executive who worked for more than a decade at UPMC to lead its business development team.

Richard Dabruzzo will join WVU Health System on May 1. He had been vice president of physician network development at St. Clair Health, which owns St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon plus physician practices and outpatient centers. He also worked for 14 years at UPMC.

He’s joining a growing health system with hospitals in West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and western Maryland. WVU Health will soon acquire Independence Health — the former Excela Health and Butler Health System — and this month announced it would also affiliate with a central Pennsylvania hospital. It already owns WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital in Fayette County.

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