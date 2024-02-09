Year-long construction project on McKnight Road postponed until further notice

PITTSBURGH — A year-long construction project on McKnight Road in the North Hills that was scheduled to get underway this month has now been postponed until further notice.

The $225 million improvement project focused on a long stretch of McKnight Road between Venture Street in the city of Pittsburgh and Perrymont Road in McCandless was originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

A few days before work was supposed to start, PennDOT announced construction was pushed back to Feb. 12 due to weather concerns.

>> Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon

PennDOT said worked is postponed until further notice due to the weather forecast and cold overnight temperatures.

PennDOT also said additional information will be released when work is planned to begin.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group