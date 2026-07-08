You can choose which Pittsburgh bridge is added to the Kamin Science Center’s miniature display

PITTSBURGH — You can help choose the next model added to the Kamin Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village.

The display had captured the spirit and history of Western Pennsylvania in tiny but astonishing detail for over 100 years. The nominees for addition this year celebrate Pittsburgh’s nickname — “The City of Bridges.”

Based on public voting, the Smithfield Street Bridge, Hot Metal Bridge or Panther Hollow Bridge could be added to the display at Pittsburgh’s most visited museum in 2027.

Voting is already open and runs through July 31. You can cast a vote online once a day, and vote in person by using your general admission wristbands and ballots at a kiosk when exiting the museum.

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