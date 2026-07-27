Fugitive previously charged in police chase through Pittsburgh back in jail

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County fugitive who was previously charged in a police chase through Pittsburgh is back in jail.

A spokesperson from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Morris, 22, was taken into custody in the Northside area on Monday.

Morris has been wanted for the past several weeks after police say he violated his probation. Morris was under probation after pleading guilty to recklessly endangering another person, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft and simple assault.

Detectives received information saying Morris frequents the area of Cedar Avenue and East Ohio Street in the Northside. Pittsburgh Police and detectives with the sheriff’s office found Morris in Allegheny Commons Park, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Channel 11 reported on Morris in 2024, when police say he carjacked someone near Middle and East Ohio streets in the Northside.

Morris was charged with using that stolen car to lead police on a chase on I-279 before heading back into the city, into Oakland and then to the Strip District. The chase was terminated for safety reasons, but police later used OnStar to track Morris down. He was arrested in the North Side at that time too.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> OnStar technology put an end to chase through multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Here’s how it works

Morris is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group