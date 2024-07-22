You can get free admission to Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for Eat’n Park’s 75th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free admission to all visitors one day next week courtesy of Eat’n Park.

The free day, on July 30, is a celebration of the restaurant’s 75th anniversary.

In addition to free admission, families can meet Eat’n Park’s mascot, Smiley, and visit the Cookier Cruiser to decorate their own Smiley Cookies or enjoy a free Smiley Cookie starting at 10:30 a.m.

Each family will also receive a voucher for a free kids’ meal from Eat’n Park.

Both cookies and coupons will be available until they run out.

You can reserve tickets online at pittsburghkids.org, or walk-up tickets will also be available.

