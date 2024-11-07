You can win a piece of the Thunderbolt from Kennywood; here’s how

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park is looking to give some historic gifts away.

Now through Nov. 14, the park is running a sweepstakes competition offering authentic pieces of Thunderbolt coaster wood signed by Kennywood maintenance worker Geno Chamboredon.

The park said Chamboredon is known from the documentary “Kennywood Memories.”

Six signed pieces will be given away at the end of the sweepstakes. The winners will be contacted on Nov. 15.

Anyone who wants a coaster block and does not win the contest can buy one from the Arcade Gift Shop for $49.99 starting on the opening day of Holiday Lights. The blocks will be from the Jack Rabbit, Racer and Thunderbolt.

