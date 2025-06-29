‘You have to be here’ Beaver County residents celebrate ‘Boom on the Bridge’

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. — Organizers called it a celebration of the river towns, with each ending their festivals by watching a performance in the sky.

“This is the best place in Beaver County. You have to be here,” said Isaah Hassett, who is from the area.

Boom on the Bridge was one of many celebrations along the Ohio River this weekend. The location was new for the festival this year, sitting along Market and Bridge Street and connecting to Rochester across the water.

“It was so long. By the time you got to the concert venue, we walked like 4 and a half miles of booths. So, I like that it’s all in one location,” said Kennedi Thompson, who has been coming to the festival for 10 years. “I also like that there are free activities for the little kids.”

Boom on the Bridge had over 80 vendors, 3 live performance venues, including 2 national music acts, and food options galore.

“The music is good. It’s a big crowd, so it’s definitely a good time out here,” said Zander Bogear, who hails from New Castle.

Zaiah Zieger drove to the festival from Robinson. He said, “Great atmosphere…everyone’s in a good mood. "

Organizers were hoping to see over 15,000 people this weekend and we talked to many who were visiting for the first time and who traveled a far distance to take part in the fun.

Brenda Holland was one of the many people who were visiting for the first time. She said, “I think it’s wonderful. I can’t believe I’ve never done it all these years that I’ve lived here.”

The celebrations ended with each river town enjoying the fireworks show.

