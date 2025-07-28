Young boy injured while riding carnival ride at Fayette County Fair

DUNBAR, Pa. — A young boy was injured while riding a carnival ride at the Fayette County Fair Sunday.

Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, the owner and operator of the rides, tells Channel 11 the “freak accident” happened on the Alien Abduction Ride. The boy’s head apparently got stuck in the wall of the ride between two seats.

Coming up on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Andrew Havranek hears from the mother of a child who was sitting next to the boy about what went wrong.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group