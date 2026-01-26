Zac Brown Band to perform in Pittsburgh while on tour this summer

PITTSBURGH — A Grammy award-winning country band is coming to Pittsburgh in the summer.

The Zac Brown Band just announced their nationwide Love & Fear Tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea. The tour comes after the band’s limited run at the Sphere Las Vegas and acclaimed eighth studio album Love & Fear.

“I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere,” Zac Brown said. “Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear tour is all about big energy – our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We’re ready to bring it!”

The band’s fifth stop is in Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 13, with Old Crow Medicine Show as the supporting act.

Artist presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, venue tickets go on sale Thursday at noon (using the password KNEEDEEP) and regular tickets go on sale Friday.

Click here for more details or to get tickets.

