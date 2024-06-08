Zelienople drinking water may be discolored, smell of chlorine amid distribution system maintenance

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Zelienople Borough is informing residents they may experience changes in their drinking water for nearly two months.

The changes could start on June 8 and last until the end of July while the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority changes disinfectants during routine maintenance flushing of its distribution system.

During this time, the borough says chlorine will be used as the primary disinfectant over the typical chloramines.

Zelienople residents may experience discolored water and or a noticeable odor of chlorine. If you see discolored water, let cold water run for several minutes until the water clears up. The chlorine smell won’t go away until the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority returns to using chloramines for disinfection following the system flushing.

Anyone with questions can contact the Zelienople Water Department by calling 724-452-6610.

