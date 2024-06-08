Wilkinsburg police investigating attempted child-luring

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg police are investigating an attempted child-luring incident that happened on Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said an older white or Asian man driving a green, panel-type van, tried to tell a 13-year-old girl to get into his van.

The girl ran home where 911 was called.

Police said there could be a “Z” or a “V” in the license plate number.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 412-244-1017.

