Wilkinsburg police investigating attempted child-luring

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg police are investigating an attempted child-luring incident that happened on Friday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., police said an older white or Asian man driving a green, panel-type van, tried to tell a 13-year-old girl to get into his van.
The girl ran home where 911 was called.
Police said there could be a “Z” or a “V” in the license plate number.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 412-244-1017.
