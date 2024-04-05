Zelienople man charged after pointing gun at officers, holding juvenile at gunpoint, police say

A Zelienople man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on police and holding a juvenile at gunpoint in Stowe Township on Thursday.

The incident started just after 6 p.m. when an Allegheny County Housing Authority officer detained an individual. The officer attempted to speak to another man, later identified as Donald Reese, 26, who ran and pulled out a black handgun, pointing it at the officer, according to an Allegheny County police report. The officer stopped the pursuit and Reese ran from the area.

While Allegheny County police department officers canvassed the area, a juvenile was seen climbing through the back window of a home multiple times. When the officer approached the juvenile, he observed Reese, who ran from the area, dropping a black handgun, according to police. He was taken into custody a short time later.

There was a warrant for Reese’s arrest on aggravated assault charges in Butler County, according to the report.

Detectives learned Reese approached the juvenile in the woods as he was returning home from football practice and held him at gunpoint. Reese forced the juvenile to take him to the juvenile’s home, where he attempted to make multiple phone calls and ordered him to climb through the window multiple times to provide him with a change of clothes.

Reese is facing charges including aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful restraint of a minor and false imprisonment of a minor. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group