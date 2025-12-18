Zoning administrator announces to planning commission that he’s ‘moving on’

PITTSBURGH — It was a director’s report about the director himself.

At the end of skimpy agenda for the last Pittsburgh Planning Commission meeting of the year, Corey Layman offered a report about his own changing circumstances as the city’s chief zoning officer and zoning administrator, a position he’s held for nearly 12 years.

“Unfortunately, I have what is, at least for me, news of a change,” he said, adding, “I will be moving on.”

Layman spoke in the context of a city administration in transition as Mayor Ed Gainey ends his four years leading the city of Pittsburgh, with Mayor-elect Corey O’Connor set to take his place in late January of the new year.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group