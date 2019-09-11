Madonna bans cellphones at upcoming concerts

If you plan on seeing Madonna in concert, you'll have to put your cellphone away.
The material girl's shows during her "Madame X Tour" will be device-free.
Attendees will be required to put their phones and smart accessories in secured pouches ahead of the event, which can be picked up later.
Anyone who is caught using their devices during the show will be shown the door.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.
