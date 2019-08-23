Mail carrier killed by pickup truck driver being chased for DUI

LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A vehicle fleeing police in Enfield, Connecticut, slammed into a postal vehicle in Massachusetts.
The crash happened just over the state line in Longmeadow.
Police said the driver of the fleeing pickup truck and the mail carrier both died.
Enfield police said they were chasing the driver who appeared to be intoxicated and would not stop for police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws
- 4800 gallons of 'unknown substance' spills into Yough River when tractor trailer flips over
- Florida executes convicted serial killer Gary Ray Bowles, who targeted gay men
- VIDEO: New details on death of woman found inside room that had been duct taped shut
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
NBC/WVIT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}