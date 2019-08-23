  • Mail carrier killed by pickup truck driver being chased for DUI

    LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A vehicle fleeing police in Enfield, Connecticut, slammed into a postal vehicle in Massachusetts.

    The crash happened just over the state line in Longmeadow.

    Police said the driver of the fleeing pickup truck and the mail carrier both died.

    Enfield police said they were chasing the driver who appeared to be intoxicated and would not stop for police.
     

