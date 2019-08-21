Man allegedly exposed himself to housekeeper, fell to death after missing balcony

ATLANTA, Ga. - Atlanta police said a man fell to his death after trying to jump from one hotel balcony to another.
According to police, the man was at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Monday when he exposed himself to a housekeeper.
Officials said the housekeeper told security and security went to confront the man.
That's when investigators said the man jumped off an 11th floor balcony to escape.
They believe he was trying to jump onto another balcony, but he missed and fell to his death.
Police have not identified the man.
CNN/WGCL
