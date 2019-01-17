0 Man brings toddler along to rob flower store

TULSA, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma are on the lookout for a man who burglarized a flower shop. Surveillance video showed the man at the florist, accompanied by a very young child. Now authorities want to know who these two are.

Officers at the Tulsa police department are still stunned whenever they watch the surveillance video. "It's disturbing. You see a man ... I don't know if it's his child or not, we don't know that, we can't confirm that or anything, but he brings a very young child who is obviously disturbed at it and you can tell she kind of gets worried and she's trying to find him and she's running around trying to find him," Officer Danny Bean told KTUL.

It took the man several minutes until he finally found a way in, and after all that effort, he gets away with a toolbox.

Trey Benton is the owner of Greenleaf Florist, the business that was hit. "What the gentleman took was of no real value, just some tools we've accumulated over the last 30 years," said Benton.

Benton's concern is for the little girl. She dutifully follows him around, several times reaching for him, but the man almost sees right through her. "As a father, seeing how he treated a child that he would even bring along with him during this incident," said Benton. "It just broke my heart seeing how many times that child reached up to her daddy, I'm assuming. It was really troubling."

Finally, as the surveillance camera captured the two walking off into a grassy field, the man acknowledges that little girl, picks her up and carried her.



CNN/KTUL