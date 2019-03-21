Man fears squirrel will keep attacking him

SARASOTA, Fla. - Beware of the crazy squirrel in eastern Sarasota. The offending rodent has gone after four people, using its claws and teeth to injure its victims.
Robby Armstrong's security camera caught the sneak attack last Saturday. The attack lasted only seconds, but the little guy did a number on Armstrong's arm and elbow.
There are plenty of squirrels and other wildlife living in the area, but Armstrong's attacker is different. Armstrong says the squirrel has distinctive markings and he recognizes him when he sees him.
A neighbor nursed the squirrel to health as a baby. But now that squirrel is attacking people.
Recently, the same squirrel that got Armstrong scratched his stepson.
In the last attack, Armstrong used a BB gun to try to scare the squirrel away. It didn't work.
CNN/WFLA
