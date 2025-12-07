Man arrested, multiple people detained after shots were fired at event in Springdale

SPRINGALE, Pa. — A man was arrested and multiple other people were detained after shots were fired at an event in Springdale.

The Sprindgale Borough Police Department responded to From Italy on Lincoln Avenue at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after officers on patrol saw and heard shots fired.

Three people were detained a a large group of adults began fleeing the scene.

Officers found multiple sheel casings. They say no one was hit or injured.

Investigators believe the situation stemmed from an event organized by TJC promotions that was happening in the restaurant’s event room. Police added that multiple people at the event consider themselves rappers.

Police said a fight broke out among the rappers and it escalated outside the building to the point of the shooting.

One man was arrested and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and person not to possess a firearm.

There is no active threat to the public.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court paperwork to learn more about the man who was charged. Check back in for more updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group