Man gets stuck in tree trying to retrieve drone

    MANCHESTER, N.H. - A man trying to retrieve his drone from a tall tree in New Hampshire had to be rescued Wednesday after getting stuck 60 feet up in the air.

    Daniel Lacourse climbed the massive tree on a mission to rescue his drone that had been stuck for weeks. He said no one would help him get it down, so he borrowed some climbing gear and watched some videos on YouTube to teach himself to climb. Then he started up the tree.

    Operation Drone Rescue started off well enough, as Lacourse hoisted himself up and used a massive stick to dislodge the drone. But then Lacourse became fatigued and got stuck in the tree. "I didn't expect it to be so difficult, take so much endurance," Lacourse told WMUR. "Panic set in when I couldn't feel my legs."

    Lacourse's friend called the first department for help.

    Deputy Chief Michael Gamache was one of many who answered the call. "He couldn't grab anything, he wasn't holding onto anything. He was just hanging onto the rope," said Gamache.

    Using a massive ladder truck, the fire department was able to secure Lacourse's equipment and bring him back down to earth. "They did everything, a lot of things to make sure I was safe," said Lacourse.
     

     

