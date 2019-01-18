Matchstick artist builds Dodge Charger

GLADBROOK, Iowa - The Matchstick Marvels museum is known for Pat Acton`s incredibly detailed models made of matches. Now the matchstick artist is out with a new one, with some really incredible detail.
Acton showed WHO around the museum ahead of the new model's debut. "One of the major pieces in the museum here in Gladbrook and people kind of fall in love with battleship. The Capitol I built when I was still employed full-time. The shuttle was built the year after the Challenger exploded," said Acton. Over his career, Acton has glued around seven million matchsticks.
The newest model is a 2/3rds scale Dodge Charger. "Contracting models with Ripley's Believe It or Not, this is a 1970 Dodge Charger. The fully blown Charger from the 'Fast and Furious' movie," said Acton.
The model has a detailed engine, dashboard and undercarriage. Acton used over 20 gallons of glue, and around three quarters of a million matchsticks, without the head to start the fire. The matches are becoming really hard to find, as most companies don't make them anymore.
"Small kids come into the museum. We have to show them what matchsticks are because they are kind of a thing of the past," said Acton. "So I came to an agreement with Diamond Match and bought my final order of 5 million sticks. When those five million sticks are done, I'm officially retired."
NBC/WHO
