Merriam-Webster corrects Trump's use of 'Scott Free'

Dictionary-publisher Merriam-Webster is taking President Donald Trump to task for his use of the term "scot-free."
In an angry tweet about his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Trump says Cohen is getting off "Scott Free" -- with two t's and no hyphen.
Merriam-Webster later tweeted a definition for the term, first with one 't' and a hyphen -- then with two 't's.
It read: 'scot-free': Completely free from obligation, harm, or penalty. 'scott free': Some guy, probably."
Someone with the name Scott Free hopped into the discussion, replying to the dictionary's cheeky tweet, writing: "leave me outta this."
