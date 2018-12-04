  • Merriam-Webster corrects Trump's use of 'Scott Free'

    Dictionary-publisher Merriam-Webster is taking President Donald Trump to task for his use of the term "scot-free."

    In an angry tweet about his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Trump says Cohen is getting off "Scott Free" -- with two t's and no hyphen.

    Merriam-Webster later tweeted a definition for the term, first with one 't' and a hyphen -- then with two 't's.

    It read: 'scot-free': Completely free from obligation, harm, or penalty. 'scott free': Some guy, probably."

    Someone with the name Scott Free hopped into the discussion, replying to the dictionary's cheeky tweet, writing: "leave me outta this."
     

     
     

