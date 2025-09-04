Missing girl in Fayette County found dead, woman charged

DUNBAR, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released new information in the missing person investigation that involved 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey.

31-year-old Kourtney Malinda Eutsey has been charged with Criminal Homicide in connection to the child’s death.

Renesmay Eutsey was last seen in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Dunbar Borough Wednesday morning. She was reported missing just after noon Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

