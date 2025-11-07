The most expensive neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Pittsburgh metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Squirrel Hill North (Pittsburgh, PA)

Median sale price

: $758,500 |

Median days on market

: 62 days

116 N Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,540

- See 116 N Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 on Redfin.com

138 N Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

- List price: $764,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,064

- See 138 N Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 on Redfin.com

5048 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

- List price: $319,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- See 5048 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 on Redfin.com

5658 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 1,451

- See 5658 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Redfin.com

#2. Point Breeze (Pittsburgh, PA)

Median sale price

: $750,000 |

Median days on market

: 77 days

129 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,085

- See 129 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Redfin.com

518 Lloyd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,100

- See 518 Lloyd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 on Redfin.com

6850 Reynolds St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

- List price: $1,275,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,349

- See 6850 Reynolds St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 on Redfin.com

7533 Graymore Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,961

- See 7533 Graymore Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Redfin.com

#3. Edgewater (Oakmont, PA)

Median sale price

: $749,000 |

Median days on market

: 65 days

1 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,644

- See 1 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139 on Redfin.com

1 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139

- List price: $859,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248

- See 1 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139 on Redfin.com

66 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139

- List price: $1,525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,045

- See 66 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139 on Redfin.com

85 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139

- List price: $2,999,400

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,070

- See 85 1St St, Oakmont, PA 15139 on Redfin.com

#4. Squirrel Hill South (Pittsburgh, PA)

Median sale price

: $462,504 |

Median days on market

: 43 days

1612 Biltmore Ln, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,344

- See 1612 Biltmore Ln, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Redfin.com

1637 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- List price: $1,750,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 2,528

- See 1637 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Redfin.com

6335 Waldron St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,438

- See 6335 Waldron St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Redfin.com

6418 Landview Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,395

- See 6418 Landview Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Redfin.com

#5. Highland Park (Pittsburgh, PA)

Median sale price

: $458,325 |

Median days on market

: 72 days

5646 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

- List price: $574,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,624

- See 5646 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Redfin.com

5923 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,152

- See 5923 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Redfin.com

6526 Jackson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,140

- See 6526 Jackson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Redfin.com

943 Wellesley Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

- List price: $835,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,693

- See 943 Wellesley Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.