While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

With its vintage roots and regal appeal, the Marquise cut is gaining attention in Pennsylvania. Its elongated, tapered form flatters the finger and pairs beautifully with unique solitaire designs featuring hidden halos or other delicate details.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Pennsylvania.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Pennsylvania

1. Oval

2. Round Brilliant

3. Emerald

4. Radiant

5. Cushion

