Movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh

'Don't Let Him In'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mark (lead, male, 21-30)

--- Christine (supporting, female, 21-35)

--- The Killer (supporting, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Buffalo, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hybrid Doc-Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Black Woman (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Young Black Man (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Young Kid (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the short film here

'Implicit Bias'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amelia (lead, female, 23-30)

--- Grace (lead, female, 28-40)

--- Athlete (lead, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Buffalo, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

