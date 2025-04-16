Movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Cannoli'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carlo (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Mama (lead, female, 35-73)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Young Men'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jason (supporting, 30-49)

--- Andy (supporting, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Under' Spec Scene'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ennio (lead, male, 23-35)

--- Grace (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Viktor (lead, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bus 153'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lindsey (lead, female, 6-11)

--- School Bus Passenger (background extra, 6-12)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Heart in Pieces'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isobell (lead, female, 33-37)

--- Jessica (supporting, female, 30-37)

--- Randell (supporting, male, 40-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Young Men'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elvis (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Noah (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Camron (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Family Secrets'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jen (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Tina (supporting, female, 35-50)

--- Book Store Owner (supporting, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Hagerstown, Maryland; Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Offside Kick' Web Series'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Francisco Tatum (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Obsidian Mirror'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Max (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Daryl (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Canton, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.