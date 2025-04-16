Movies and TV shows casting in Williamsport

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Williamsport, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Steadfast'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Bob (day player, male, 40-50)

--- Claire (models, female, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lulu'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Derek Webber (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Alicia Webber (supporting, female, 8-11)

--- Receptionist (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Girlfriend Collective, Digital Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kid (day player, 6-11)

--- Comedian (day player, 18-100)

--- Gym Dude (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Falling For You'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background Extras (background extra, 18-60)

--- Employee (day player, 20-30)

--- Doctor/Nurse (day player, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

