Teen pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in 2023 shooting death of Oliver Citywide Academy student

PITTSBURGH — A teen has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2023 shooting death of an Oliver Citywide Academy student.

>>> PHOTOS: Student shot, killed outside Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy <<<

Online court records show Jaymier Perry, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Two firearms charges were withdrawn, and a criminal homicide charge was replaced as part of the plea agreement.

Investigators say that Perry, who was 15 at the time, shot and killed his schoolmate, 15-year-old Derrick Harris Jr., on May 24, 2023.

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According to police paperwork, surveillance video showed Perry and Harris near the school’s front steps around the time of a ShotSpotter alert. Perry could be seen assaulting Harris while he was on the ground.

Officers arrived to find Harris shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

Police saw Perry running from the scene and took him into custody, records say. He had a handgun that belonged to his mother.

Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

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