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Movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Treveyon Henderson's Story

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- College Treveyon Henderson ($650/day + travel/lodging + 10%)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag Hispanic Female Stand in 5'4-5'6 *Wed 7/1 - Overnight in Yonkers* (270/8)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray White Male Stand in 5'10 - 6'0 *Thurs 7/2* Filming Lic (270/8)

-- Non-union to Portray a Neighbor at a Vigil, Wed 7/1 (187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Nypd Uniform, Including Jacket, Hat, and Gun Belt Thur 7.2 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra 18 to Look Younger with Car to Portray a Teen at a Vigil, Wed 7/1. (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray a Neighbor at a Vigil, Wed 7/1. ($231/8)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag to Portray Brooklyn Pedestrians W Cars Avail Mon 7.6 & Tue 7.7 ($231/8 )

-- Nu to Portray Diner Patrons Avail Wed 7/1 (187/10)

-- Sag to Portray Bar Patrons Avail Thur 7.2 (231/8)

-- Nu to Portray Trivia Team Members/Bar Patrons Available Thur 7.2 Filming Interiors in Brooklyn, NY, ($187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Bar Patrons Avail Thur 7.2 (187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television film here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Jenny (200 a day)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Robert (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Us Army Captain (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Laura (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Colonel Harker (Flat deal or negotiable)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Gu3

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Twins ($500/each)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Trivial Pursuit

- Project type: game show

- Roles:

-- Contestants ($20,000)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the game show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lulja (SAG Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here