Man facing child sex charges in Washington County arrested in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio. — A man who has been charged with child sex crimes in Washington County was arrested in Ohio.

On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said Matthew Gabriel Barth, 43, of Eighty Four, was arrested in Toledo.

Troopers said a tip led them to Barth’s location.

In April, PSP offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Barth’s arrest.

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Court documents show Barth was charged with several sex crimes in Somerset Township, including rape of a child, sexual assault and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, among others.

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