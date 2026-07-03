Pregnant technician, nurse assaulted by man at Pittsburgh VA hospital, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of assaulting two healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh VA hospital.

According to court documents, police were called to the VA Hospital on the 4100 block of Allequippa Street in Oakland at 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault in the emergency room.

Police said that, upon arriving, a healthcare technician told them that Leroy Williams, 77, of Pittsburgh, struck her in the abdomen while she was informing him of treatment procedures. The victim added that she is eight weeks pregnant.

A criminal complaint says three nurses tried to restrain Williams. At this time, he punched a nurse in the left temple.

Both victims were evaluated by the staff in the emergency room.

Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Channel 11 has been following incidents of violence against healthcare workers and what is being done to stop it in our ongoing series, Code Blue. Click here to read more.

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