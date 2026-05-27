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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'When The Man Comes Around'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jess Keaton (supporting, female, 32-42)

--- Bar Patrons (background / extra, 21-50)

--- High School Students (background / extra, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Deathleaders'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Nest'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- DeShawn (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Cedric Barksdale (supporting, male, 40-45)

--- Troy (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'TGS'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Male Adult Hospital Patient (day player, male, 45-55)

--- Farm Boy (day player, male, 7-12)

--- Adult Soccer Player (real people, male, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'So Very Pretty'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, male, trans male, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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Tri State Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Dater (real people, all genders, 25-40)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marley (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Leonard (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Khalil (lead, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.