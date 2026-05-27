JCPenney to close Ross Park Mall location

PITTSBURGH — A department store in an Allegheny County mall is planning to close in the fall.

A JCPenney spokesperson confirmed to Channel 11 that the store in Ross Park Mall will close on Sept. 20.

“Regretfully, we are unable to continue our current lease terms for this store location and have been unable to find another suitable location in the market‚” JCPenney’s statement read in part.

There are two other JCPenney locations in the region, in the Mall at Robinson and the Monroeville Mall.

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