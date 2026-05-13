Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Little Falls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Military Types (background / extra, 23-55)

--- General Background - CAMDEN NJ (background / extra, 23+)

--- FIT, ATHLETIC SECRET SERVICE TYPES - MAY 10, MAY 17 - MULTIPLE SHOOT DAYS. COSTUME WILL BE PROVIDED. FILMING IN NYC (background / extra, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'24 Hour Affair'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Oscar Bandeira (lead, male, 26-30)

--- Gordon Abbadelli (lead, male, 35-40)

--- Angelina Abbadelli (supporting, female, 35-40)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Prank Show'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rudy (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Kennedy (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Annalise (lead, female, 18-24)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Love Don't Judge

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Blind Date (real people, female, 26-32)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'When The Man Comes Around'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jess Keaton (supporting, female, 32-42)

--- Bar Patrons (background / extra, 21-50)

--- High School Students (background / extra, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'BRASS'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mama Mink (day player, female, 50-65)

--- Clown Fish (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Bunny Boy (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Given'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ruth (lead, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.