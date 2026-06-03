Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Allentown

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Allentown, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Graduate'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Paul's Daughter - Featured Background (background / extra, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 30-48)

--- Desk Clerk - Featured Background (background / extra, 25-55)

--- Boarding School Students (background / extra, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'For Nicole'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Casper-Winter (lead, female, 24-30)

--- Seth Winter (supporting, male, 7-10)

--- Nathan (supporting, male, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Forever Young'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Maria (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Paul (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Doctor Kirk (lead, male, 55-70)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the student film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Prank Show'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rudy (lead, male, 18-26)

--- Kennedy (lead, male, 18-26)

--- Annalise (lead, female, 18-26)

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'#NOTHER'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Tessa Reed (lead, female, 15-21)

--- Maya (supporting, female, 14-20)

--- Jake (supporting, male, 14-20)

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the student film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Close Friends'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cody (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Dean (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Aurora (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

"Something To Survive For"

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, male, 15-20)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 15-20)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 35-55)

- Casting locations: Allentown

- Learn more about the student film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.