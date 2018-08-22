  • NASA confirms ice found on the moon

    NASA officials say they have definitive proof of water on the surface of the moon.

    The scientists say the ice deposits might be ancient.

    The discovery was confirmed thanks to data from NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper.

    Most of the water is in shadows of craters that are near the poles.

    Researchers will now focus on the ice and determine how it got there and if it will be part of future missions.

    The findings are published in the August edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

