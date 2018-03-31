Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1. No additional details on where the ticket was sold were available Saturday.
It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.
The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating why driver ended up in wrong lanes before fatal I-79 crash
- State trooper injured in crash during Butler Co. vehicle pursuit
- Stephon Clark autopsy: Police bullets hit him 8 times, including 6 in back
- VIDEO: Stephon Clark Hit Eight Times, Including Six In The Back Autopsy Reports
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}