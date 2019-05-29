A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-"Game of Thrones" break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.
Harington played Jon Snow in HBO's widely popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which ended after eight seasons this month.
The 32-year-old actor is married to his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie.
