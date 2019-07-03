Long-lost Viking chess piece sells for more than $900,000 at auction

The 3 1/2-inch (8.8-centimeter) Lewis Chessman sold to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby's in London on Tuesday.
The Lewis Chessmen are intricate, expressive chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family desperate for answers after woman's body found in suitcase
- Bomb threats called into Youngstown fireworks business after President Trump tweet
- Mother of toddler left at fire station found, investigators believe
- VIDEO: Teen mows American flag design into yard to honor fallen soldier
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A hoard of dozens of pieces, amounting to four chess sets, was discovered in 1831 on Scotland's Isle of Lewis - but five of the pieces were missing.
The Sotheby's piece, the equivalent of a rook, is the first missing chessman to be identified. Only 93 pieces like this one have been found.
According to Sotheby's, experts believe it was carved between the late 12th and early 13th centuries in Norway.
An antiques dealer bought the medieval piece for $6 in Scotland in 1964 and kept it in a drawer for 55 years. It was passed down to his family before being identified as a Lewis figure.
CNN contributed to this story.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}