The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that anyone who bought any models of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.
>>RELATED: Consumers warned about death risk of Rock 'n Play
The recall covers about 4.7 million of the sleepers, which cost between $40 and $149.
The recall comes a week after the CPSC warned people not to use the sleepers for infants older than three months old, since they are more likely to roll over.
To learn more, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
TRENDING NOW:
- Showers, thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Mom accused of killing toddler says child's ghost told her all would be OK
- Exotic 25-pound cat escapes; leave it alone if you see it, police warn
- VIDEO: Couple makes laxative cookies for striking workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}