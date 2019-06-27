  • Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old.

    Police said Amir Foster, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

    He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with a muscular build and twisties in his hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top, black and white Adidas shorts and Vans.

    Foster is known to frequent the North Side and Hill District areas. Police said he lives in the Hill District.

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons destectives at 412-323-7141

