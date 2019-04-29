National Zipper Day is Monday

The zipper is an invention we use every day that makes life so much easier, but we don't pause to think about it much.
National Zipper Day is April 29 because a patent for the modern zipper was issued to inventor Gideon Sundback on that date in 1913.
TRENDING NOW:
- Service restored after Verizon customers experience data outage in Pittsburgh area
- 4 people from Pittsburgh, including 2 children, killed in crash in northwest Pa.
- NFL Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine shot, teammate killed in Kansas
- VIDEO: 1 person killed in Washington Co. crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Similar inventions date back to the 1850's. They went by such names as "automatic, continuous clothing closure," "clasp locker," "separable fastener," and "hook-less fastener."
The company BF Goodrich popularized the name "zipper" in the 1920's.
To mark the day, you can post to the social media hashtag #NationalZipperDay.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}