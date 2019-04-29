  • National Zipper Day is Monday

    The zipper is an invention we use every day that makes life so much easier, but we don't pause to think about it much.

    National Zipper Day is April 29 because a patent for the modern zipper was issued to inventor Gideon Sundback on that date in 1913.

    Similar inventions date back to the 1850's. They went by such names as "automatic, continuous clothing closure," "clasp locker," "separable fastener," and "hook-less fastener."

    The company BF Goodrich popularized the name "zipper" in the 1920's.

    To mark the day, you can post to the social media hashtag #NationalZipperDay.
     

     

