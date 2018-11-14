$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot unclaimed 3 weeks after drawing

It’s been three weeks since since the winning $1.5 billion drawing, but no one has claimed the prize yet.
Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket purchased at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all six numbers in the Oct. 23 drawing.
Shortly after the announcement, officials advised the winner to sign the ticket, drop it in a safe and get financial advice from a planner or lawyer. However, no one has come forward.
>> Related: Mega Millions $1.537B jackpot: 1 winning ticket sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina
There’s still plenty of time though. The lucky player has 180 days to collect the earnings and can keep their identity a secret as South Carolina is one of eight states where winners can remain anonymous.
If no one speaks up, each participating state in the Mega Millions game will get back all the money it contributed. The funds are often used in a variety of ways.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
>> Related: Mega Millions: How to play, where to play, what to do if you win
TRENDING NOW:
- Yet another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk
- Police: Man driving 118 mph — in 45-mph zone — says he was testing new car parts
- Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8
- VIDEO: FBI launching investigation into violent bar brawl involving police, Pagans
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}