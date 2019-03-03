A fan-favorite contestant on Season 13 of “The Voice” has died at age 33.
E! News reported Janice Freeman, who was on Team Miley on the NBC reality TV show, died from combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, her representative said.
“On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn't breath properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband,” Freeman’s rep said. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST.”
Her coach on the show, Miley Cyrus, posted a tribute to the former contestant on her Instagram Story.
Rolling Stone reported that Jennifer Hudson, who was a coach during Season 13, also posted a tribute that contained a video of Freeman’s blind round audition, in which she and Cyrus turned their red chairs around.
“The voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all!” Hudson wrote.
Freeman, the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, made it to the top 11 on the show.
Freeman battled a number of health issues, including lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome, and beat cervical cancer.
“She struggled every single day,” her husband, Dion Freeman, said in a statement. “She was constantly in pain -- literally, for years -- but was sure she would conquer it all. She just kept on fighting.”
Freeman is survived by her husband, daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters and extended family.
