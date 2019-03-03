  • Missing Alabama girl, 11, found dead

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The body of an 11-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing Friday night was found early Saturday, AL.com reported.

    DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden confirmed that Amberly Lee Barnett's body was found Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m., the website reported. She was last seen Friday night at her aunt’s home Collinsville, WHNT reported.

    “My heart is shattered this day in DeKalb County, Ala.,” Welden said at a news conference. “We will go forward and, God willing, we will have those answers.”

    Welden released few details and did not give a cause of death, AL.com reported.

    “We are diligently, diligently pursuing different avenues,” Welden said.

