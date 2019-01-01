11-year-old boy rescues drowning man who outweighed him by 100 pounds

EAGAN, Minn. - An 11-year-old boy managed to save a drowning man in an indoor apartment swimming pool in Minneapolis even though the man outweighed him by 100 pounds, according to news reports.
Advaik Nandikotkur was the only one at the pool who knew how to swim Sunday evening when the incident occurred, according to WCCO-TV.
The 70-pound boy dived into the deep end of the pool and pulled Srinivasa R. Yalavarthi, 34, of Chicago, who was visiting family in the Twin Cities, to the side of the pool where bystanders were able to pull him out.
Police are calling the boy’s actions a “pretty amazing” act of heroism, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
When bystanders pulled the victim from the pool, “he was unconscious and not breathing,” Eagan police officer Aaron Machtemes told the Star Tribune. “For all intents and purposes, he was dead.”
The boy’s uncle did not know CPR, but tried to revive Yalavarthi and was successful, WCCO reported. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released a short time later.
Yalavarthi could not swim and only intended to stay in the shallow part of the pool, but the Tribune reported the man slipped into deeper water and could not get out.
If not for the boy’s quick actions, Yalavarthi may not have survived.
