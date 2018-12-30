13-year-old boy stabs, kills 15-year-old girl, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed and killed a 15-year-old girl.
According to Syracuse.com, the boy, whose name was not given, stabbed Janya Thomas of Syracuse, New York, in her stomach after the pair had an argument early Saturday, police said. She died at Upstate University Hospital.
The boy is facing charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal weapon possession, Syracuse.com reported.
