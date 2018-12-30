Man kills mother on Christmas, claims she was ‘a demon'

HOODSPORT, Wash. - A 25-year-old man is accused of stabbing and beating his mother to death, allegedly telling relatives that the woman was “a demon,” authorities said.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies said William Foster, 25, stabbed and beat his mother, Claudia Foster, 62, to death.
“Claudia was a beautiful person. Nobody deserves this, whether they’re a beautiful person or not. (It’s a) tragedy,” Jim Johnson said.
William Foster appeared in court Wednesday. The judge addressed him through a TV monitor.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers who stopped to help homeless man rewarded with $100
- $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania
- From duct-taped shoes to $11M: Man leaves surprise donations
- VIDEO: Man, dog killed in massive fire that destroyed home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to court documents, William Foster showed up at a family member’s home Christmas evening in his underwear and covered in blood. Deputies said he told them he thought his mother was a demon.
He admitted to stabbing her in the head and beating her with a baseball bat.
Johnson lives next door in a home Claudia Foster owned and said the two were friends. He said he cannot believe she is dead.
“She’s a real nice lady, just like you or me. She cared about people,” Johnson said. “This isn’t something she deserved, obviously. It’s just a big tragedy.”
William Foster is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Officials said he also has pending charges in Clark County for attempting to elude a police officer.
William Foster will be back in a Mason County courtroom on Jan. 7. 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}