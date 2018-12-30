PITTSBURGH - If you didn't score "Hamilton" tickets, you're not out of luck yet.
A lottery is about to open up, offering seats for $10 each, which is far below face value.
The Pittsburgh lottery opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday. You can enter online or by downloading the "Hamilton" app.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: More than 130,000 people join online waitlist for Pittsburgh 'Hamilton' tickets
The Pittsburgh performances sold out in under a day.
WATCH BELOW TO FIND OUT HOW IT WORKS:
