    PITTSBURGH - If you didn't score "Hamilton" tickets, you're not out of luck yet.

    A lottery is about to open up, offering seats for $10 each, which is far below face value.

    The Pittsburgh lottery opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday. You can enter online or by downloading the "Hamilton" app.

    The Pittsburgh performances sold out in under a day.

